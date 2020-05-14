Donald Trump refutes health expert’s warning on lifting restrictions

A crushing blow for airports
United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the warning given to him by top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci about the dangers of reopening the country is “not acceptable,” Reuters reported.
"To me, it's not an acceptable answer, especially when it comes to schools," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked about Fauci's warnings to senators on Tuesday.
Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also noted that the premature lifting of lockdown may lead to another deadly outbreak of coronavirus in the US, which has already claimed over 82,000 lives so far.
Refuting his comment, Trump said on Wednesday that the only thing that would be acceptable would be professors or teachers "over a certain age" not holding classes. "I think they ought to take it easy for another few weeks," he added.
The President, who is contesting in the US election 2020 scheduled for this November, has been pedaling on strengthening the US economy. Hence, he has directed schools and businesses to open their shutters.
According to Reuters report, Fauci, 79, a proponent of the lockdowns, has become a target for criticism from the American far-right and online conspiracy theorists since he made statements about the outbreak that was at odds with Trump's.
In a Tweet in April, Trump asked to fire Fauci, after the doctor said lives could have been saved if the country had shut down sooner. This led to a spur of speculation that his days in the administration could be numbered.
"We want to do it safely, but we also want to do it as quickly as possible. ... We have to get it open. I totally disagree with him on schools," Trump said to media.
