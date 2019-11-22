Donald Trump’s impeachment: White House accuses Democrats of ‘rabid desire’ to oust US President

The top White House spokeswoman on Thursday accused Democrats running the impeachment probe into Donald Trump of a “sick” and “rabid” desire to take down the president.

“The Democrats are clearly being motivated by a sick hatred for President Trump and their rabid desire to overturn the 2016 election,” Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement as impeachment hearings continued in Congress.

“The American people deserve better,” she stated.

Trump is being investigated for allegedly withholding US military aid to Ukraine in a bid to pressure Kiev into opening an embarrassing corruption probe against one of the Democratic frontrunners seeking to challenge for the presidency in 2020.

Trump says he did nothing wrong. The Democratic-led House of Representatives is expected to impeach him in the coming weeks, which would lead to a trial in the Republican-dominated Senate on his possible removal from office.

‘Trump conduct beyond anything Nixon did’

President Donald Trump went beyond anything done by disgraced predecessor Richard Nixon in withholding military aid from Ukraine to demand dirt on a potential 2020 rival, the Democratic chair of the House impeachment panel alleged Thursday.

“What we’ve seen here is far more serious than a third-rate burglary of the Democratic headquarters,” House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff said in a reference to the Watergate scandal.

“What we’re talking about here is the withholding of recognition (for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy) in that White House meeting, the withholding of military aid to an ally at war. This is beyond anything Nixon did,” Schiff said.

Trump is threatened with impeachment by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives for pushing Zelensky to investigate Democrat Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.