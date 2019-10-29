World

Donald Tusk says Brexit delay to January 31 “may be the last one”

Reuters BRUSSELS | Updated on October 29, 2019 Published on October 29, 2019

President of the European Council Donald Tusk

The EU27 has formally adopted the extension, he said

The outgoing European Union chairman, Donald Tusk, said on Tuesday the bloc formally approved delaying Brexit to the end of January, 2020.

“The EU27 has formally adopted the extension. It may be the last one. Please make the best use of this time,” he said on Twitter.

Tusk, who will leave after five years at the end of November his job as the European Council president, or chairman of EU national leaders' talks, has also never shied away from making clear he would want Britain to stay in the bloc.

“I also want to say goodbye to you as my mission here is coming to an end. I will keep my fingers crossed for you,” Tusk added.

