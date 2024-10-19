Israel's government said a drone was launched toward the the prime minister's house on Saturday, with no casualties.

Sirens wailed Saturday morning in Israel, warning of incoming fire from Lebanon, with a drone launched toward Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house in Caesarea, the Israeli government said.

Neither he nor his wife were home and there were no casualties, said his spokesperson in a statement.

