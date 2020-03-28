World

Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hits Indonesia

Reuters March 28 | Updated on March 28, 2020 Published on March 28, 2020

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Indonesia on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake's epicentre was 105 km south of Palu and was 40 km below the earth's surface.

Published on March 28, 2020
Indonesia
earthquake
