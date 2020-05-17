Eight vaccine candidates for COVID-19 in clinical trial: WHO

As countries around the world race to make an antidote against the deadly coronavirus, a total of eight vaccine candidates for COVID-19 are in the clinical trial while another 110 are in the various stages of development, as per the World Health Organization data cited in the Business Standard report.

The data revealed that countries including the United States, China, and Germany are leading the race to develop a vaccine against the virus, South China Morning Post reported.

Meanwhile, US, and China have also announced tentative dates by when they plan to get a vaccine ready.

On Saturday, Chinese health official, Zhang Wenhong said a successful vaccine against the coronavirus can be administered to humans as early as March in 2021.

"There are uncertainties in developing vaccines. Coronaviruses, including MERS and SARS, have not seen a particularly reliable one so far... the best scenario is that if one of the vaccines that people are making is effective and progressing relatively fast, it should be available as soon as possible from March to June next year," Zhang was quoted by the Global Times.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump assured that a vaccine would be available by the end of 2020.

"I think we'll have a vaccine by the end of the year," Trump said at a Fox News virtual town hall. "We'll have a vaccine much sooner rather than later."

The highly infectious disease continues to ravage the world with over 4.6 million cases of the virus and more than 311,425 deaths.