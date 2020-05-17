Eight vaccine candidates for COVID-19 in clinical trial: WHO

Water carriers turn ‘waterpreneurs’
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
As countries around the world race to make an antidote against the deadly coronavirus, a total of eight vaccine candidates for COVID-19 are in the clinical trial while another 110 are in the various stages of development, as per the World Health Organization data cited in the Business Standard report.
The data revealed that countries including the United States, China, and Germany are leading the race to develop a vaccine against the virus, South China Morning Post reported.
Meanwhile, US, and China have also announced tentative dates by when they plan to get a vaccine ready.
On Saturday, Chinese health official, Zhang Wenhong said a successful vaccine against the coronavirus can be administered to humans as early as March in 2021.
"There are uncertainties in developing vaccines. Coronaviruses, including MERS and SARS, have not seen a particularly reliable one so far... the best scenario is that if one of the vaccines that people are making is effective and progressing relatively fast, it should be available as soon as possible from March to June next year," Zhang was quoted by the Global Times.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump assured that a vaccine would be available by the end of 2020.
"I think we'll have a vaccine by the end of the year," Trump said at a Fox News virtual town hall. "We'll have a vaccine much sooner rather than later."
The highly infectious disease continues to ravage the world with over 4.6 million cases of the virus and more than 311,425 deaths.
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
‘The industry must have an eye for identifying crucial elements that it should keep and maintain’
Want to tap into your savings to tide over the Covid-19 crisis? We suggest a pecking order, taking into ...
Discoms are preferring cheaper electricity available on the exchange to long-term purchase agreements with ...
Short-term oscillators indicate weakness; investors should exercise caution
Over three and five years, the fund has delivered 80 bps higher returns than the category average
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...