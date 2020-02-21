Elizabeth Warren challenges Mike Bloomberg on non-disclosure agreements again

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on Thursday again challenged Michael Bloomberg to release former employees from nondisclosure agreements, saying she had even drawn up a legal document for him to sign.

“So, I used to teach contract law and I thought I would make this easy. All Mayor Bloomberg has to do is download it. I’ll text it. Sign it. And then the women or men will be free to speak, and tell their own stories,” Warren said.

Warren’s comments followed a clash with the former New York City mayor at the debate of Democratic candidates in Las Vegas on Wednesday. During the forum, she repeatedly asked him to release women from the agreements they signed with Bloomberg LP to settle complaints against his company that cited sexual harassment and a hostile work environment. Bloomberg responded that he wouldnt end the agreements.

“None of them accuse me of doing anything, other than maybe they didnt like a joke I told. And let me just -- and let me -- theres agreements between two parties that wanted to keep it quiet and thats up to them. They signed those agreements, and well live with it,” Bloomberg said.

Still, Warren said that she would support Bloomberg if he were the Democratic nominee. “I’d like to think the Democratic Party is better than having an arrogant billionaire who harasses women and engages in sexual discrimination fights. At the end of the day its going to be Donald Trump versus someone and what I can guarantee is I’m liking someone,” Warren said