Elon Musk gains $8 billion to become world’s fourth-richest person

Print your vegetarian squid
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
Elon Musk’s financial upswing shows no signs of slowing.
The outspoken entrepreneur is now the world’s fourth-richest person after Tesla Inc. shares surged 11 per cent on Monday, closing at a record high and boosting Musk’s net worth by $7.8 billion.
The rise vaulted the Tesla co-founder past French luxury tycoon Bernard Arnault, the wealthiest non-American on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Musk’s $84.8 billion fortune puts him within $15 billion of Mark Zuckerberg, No. 3 on the ranking of the world’s 500 richest people.
Monday’s Tesla rally is just the latest triumph for the billionaire who only two years ago was sued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and had to resign as chairman of the electric-car maker over rogue tweets. Tesla shares are up 339 per cent this year, fuelled by growing anticipation that the company will be included in the S&P 500 Index.
Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX, is poised to potentially pad his fortune further. The company is close to finalising $2 billion in new funding that would increase its equity valuation to $46 billion, Bloomberg reported last week.
Musk’s fortune has grown by $57.2 billion this year, the second-biggest increase on the index after Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos’s. The world’s richest man has accumulated $73 billion in 2020 and is now worth $188 billion.
Tech shares have been on a tear this year as the Covid-19 pandemic drove more people online, lifting the fortunes of the companies founders and putting the industry under increased scrutiny. Facebook Inc’s Mark Zuckerberg became a centibillionaire this month, joining Bezos and Bill Gates, the second-wealthiest person on earth.
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
The entry-level Full HD video-camera targets dilettante videographers, students, teachers and vloggers
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
The right policy push will help the country get back its competitive edge
Our investment policy has ensured a good quality portfolio, says CIO Manish Kumar
₹1033 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010451060 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of RITES at current levels. Since recording a ...
Weak government finances and private capex could pose downside risks to prices
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...