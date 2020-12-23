Elon Musk says he’d tried to sell Tesla to Apple

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said he had approached Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, regarding the acquisition of Tesla. Cook had refused to take the meeting claimed Musk.

“During the darkest days of the Model 3 program, I reached out to Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for 1/10 of our current value). He refused to take the meeting,” Musk said in a tweet. This was in response to a tweet regarding a recent Reuters report about Apple’s renewed focus on building an electric, autonomous vehicle.

Musk, in his tweet, questioned the nature of the technology that Apple is looking to for these vehicles.

“Strange, if true. - Tesla already uses iron-phosphate for medium-range cars made in our Shanghai factory. - A monocell is electrochemically impossible, as max voltage is ~100X too low. Maybe they meant cells bonded together, like our structural battery pack?” Musk wrote.

He did not specify what year did he try to sell Tesla to Apple.

Tesla made its formal entry into the S&P 500 this week.