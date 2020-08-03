Elon Musk’s tweet pyramids were built by aliens fetches him invitation to Egypt

World Hepatitis Day and Amitabh Bachchan
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
Elon Musk’s recent tweet on Egypt’s pyramids being built by alien life forms has fetched a lot of attention from people, including Egypt’s officials.
“Aliens built the pyramids obv”, Musk tweeted last week.
It wasn’t sure if the Tesla founder was joking or promoting a conspiracy theory that the pyramids were built by aliens. The 49-year-old has a history of tweeting wild and absurd statements at times.
“The Great Pyramid was the tallest structure made by humans for 3,800 years. Three thousand, eight hundred years,” he further tweeted sharing articles from Wikipedia and BBC on how the pyramids were built.
The tweet garnered the attention of over 5.4 lakh people with more than 86,000 'retweets' and comments within three days. It fetched him an invitation to Egypt from the country’s Minister of International Cooperation, Rania A Al Mashat.
She retweeted Musk’s tweet with the caption, “I follow your work with a lot of admiration. I invite you & Space X to explore the writings about how the pyramids were built and also to check out the tombs of the pyramid builders. Mr. Musk, we are waiting for you.”
Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass had previously responded to the tweet in a short video in Arabic calling the argument a “complete hallucination”, BBC reported.
