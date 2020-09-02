Employees believe workplace safety, safe commute non-negotiable: Survey

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
A recent global survey from Kronos Incorporated, a provider of workforce and human capital management cloud solutions, said Indian workers give health and safety paramount importance at the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak.
The survey found that Indian workers underline safe commute to work (72 per cent) and overall workplace sanitation and cleanliness (56 per cent) as the primary risks involved in returning to work over the next 18 months.
While 55 per cent of Indian employees believe that their employer has created a physically safe and healthy workplace environment.
The survey was conducted by Workplace Intelligence on behalf of Kronos among nearly 4,000 employed adults across Australia, New Zealand, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Mexico, Netherlands, the UK, and the US.
As far as India is concerned, the survey revealed that nearly 3 out of 4 Indian employees (72 per cent) currently working from home do not want to risk returning to their workplace due to concerns around commuting safely to work.
Moreover, 56 per cent of Indian employees are concerned about overall workplace sanitation and cleanliness, whereas 42 per cent consider using shared workspaces such as conference rooms a bigger challenge that can lead to the contagion spreading.
Furthermore, the survey highlighted that Indian workers (37 per cent) doubt the accuracy of the temperature taken of their fellow colleagues and guests at the workplace.
From a person-to-person contact perspective, nearly half of Indian employees (49 per cent) are concerned about encountering an asymptomatic co-worker or visitors. While 58 per cent raised concerns over their company’s ability to react quickly to presumed or confirmed positive Covid-19 cases in the workplace.
Commenting on the survey, Sumeet Doshi, Country Manager, India, Kronos, said in a statement: “Earning the trust of employees that their health and safety is in good hands will be critical for organisations as the workforce starts getting back to the workplace. Employees need to feel that the right systems and processes are in place. Having an automated contact tracing process in the workplace will be a step in this direction.”
