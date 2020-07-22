Entire world should stand up to China: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged the “entire world” to stand up to China to ensure that it “behaves” in ways that are “consistent with” the international order, accoding to media reports.

Addressing a press conference with his British counterpart Dominic Raab, Pompeo accused China of engaging in “a cover-up and co-opting” the World Health Organization in the context of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 610,000 people globally, AFP reported.

The Chinese Community Party’s “exploitation of this disaster to further its own interest has been disgraceful”, he said.

“We think that the entire world needs to work together to ensure that every country, including China, behaves in the international system in ways that are appropriate and consistent with the international order,” Pompeo was quoted as saying.