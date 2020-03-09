World

EU considers taking in 1,500 child refugees in Greece: German government

PTI Berlin | Updated on March 09, 2020 Published on March 09, 2020

The European Union (EU) is considering taking in up to 1,500 migrant children who are currently housed in Greek camps, the German government said Monday.

“A humanitarian solution is being negotiated at the European level for a ‘coalition of the willing’ to take in these children,” said the government in a statement, adding that Berlin was ready to take in an “appropriate” share.

