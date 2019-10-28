World

EU nations agree to Brexit extension until January 31: Donald Tusk

Reuters BRUSSELS | Updated on October 28, 2019 Published on October 28, 2019

President of the European Council Donald Tusk

European Council President Donald Tusk said on Monday that the 27 countries that will remain in the European Union after Britain leaves, have agreed on Monday to accept London's request for a Brexit extension until 31 January, 2020.

“The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020,” Tusk said in a tweet.

Tusk also said the decision is expected to be formalised through a written procedure, which means EU leaders will not have to meet in person to formalise it.

Published on October 28, 2019
European Union
United Kingdom
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Islamic State still poses threat after death of al-Baghdadi