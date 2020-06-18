EU seeks to counter Chinese trade threat with M&A curbs

Cracking the new code of work
How feasible is WFH for govt employees?
The European Union suggested a raft of measures to protect its industries from the potential threat of takeovers by companies bankrolled by China and other foreign powers.
In a bid to rein in Beijing’s trade ambitions on the continent, EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager unveiled plans on Wednesday to bolster local industries in fighting back against M&A and unfair competition from rivals subsidized by foreign states.
The suggested curbs, which could be formalized in draft legislation next year, could eventually lead to a ban on some firms from making acquisitions, or force them to divest assets, and allow the European Commission to impose fines. They effectively extend Europe’s strict system of state-aid limits to businesses worldwide.
We want to be in control within our territory, Vestager told reporters at a press conference. When it comes to foreign subsidies, we have no control and no transparency.
Europe, caught between China and an America in retreat from the world stage, is seeking to carve out its place in the global order. Its latest move comes just after it deployed tariffs to curb Chinas Belt and Road infrastructure plan and just before new legislation on screening foreign-direct investment on national security grounds comes into effect.
In response to Wednesday’s proposals, China urged the EU to stick with World Trade Organization rules and keep clear of protectionist moves, refrain from creating new trade barriers under the pretext of subsidies. Subsidies are a commonly used policy instrument, Chinas Mission to the EU said in an email to Bloomberg, adding that developed countries such as those in Europe and the United States are the primary users of subsidy policies.
Vestager insisted that the EU remains open for business and said, diplomatically, that there is no specific country that we are thinking about in demand for reciprocity and a level playing field.
The 27-nation EU has been under pressure to protect its local industries better and repatriate supply chains after the global pandemic caused the steepest recession in almost a century and spurred a rout in equity prices.
A post-pandemic rescue plan presented by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron last month aims to fortify Europe internally but also contains measures to equip it to better face outside threats.
The 750 billion-euro ($845 billion) coronavirus recovery package would seek to help those countries most affected by the pandemic and includes a proposal that would allow the EU to take equity stakes in companies.
Governments are particularly alarmed at the prospect of European companies being bought by firms with extensive credit lines or being forced out of business because rivals can afford to sell below cost.
Manfred Weber, a German lawmaker who heads the biggest European Parliament group, said in a statement his centre-right Christian Democrats are extremely concerned that China will benefit from the economic recession in Europe. He urged the EU to move faster.
China will not be impressed by a discussion paper. What we urgently need is legislative proposals to prevent outsiders from buying our strategic companies and know-how at a bargain price, Weber said.
The EU is, as ever, moving slowly, with Vestager asking for a careful discussion on the ideas by Sept. 23 before drawing up legislation next year that will need approval from EU governments and lawmakers before it enters into force. Many measures outlined are deliberately vague, such as which authorities will investigate companies that appear to be subsidizing below-cost pricing with foreign aid and how that should be punished.
The EU paper, which doesn’t mention China at all, foresees an increasing number of incidences in which foreign subsidies appear to have facilitated the acquisition of EU undertakings. Regulators are weighing extra scrutiny for dealmaking involving companies with more than 100 million euros in revenue or for all assets likely to generate significant revenue in future.
The EU’s executive arm suggests action against firms already active in Europe that use subsidies to compete unfairly with local rivals. Authorities could start investigations into cases that involved foreign state funding of more than 200,000 euros over three years. Companies could be forced to make redressive payments to European states, repay the subsidy to their home state or sell off units or assets to resolve the concerns.
Carles Esteva Mosso, the EU’s top state aid official, said regulators might also see a subsidy as more problematic when it helps a company in a market with few rivals or one that is growing fast. Measures could include demanding that a business grants access to others or that it offers a non-discriminatory license, he said.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
How feasible is WFH for govt employees?
The Covid-19 crisis has allowed HR a chance to lead from the front. It must seize the opportunity
It’s that time of the year when last year’s buds will have flowered and faded and new buds will start ...
Project Neer promises to remove solid waste from waterbodies without human intervention
Investors can reduce their tax liability using set-off and carry-forward provisions
Reports of a possible takeover by Radhakishan Damani has led to the gain; the firming up of cement prices in ...
The stock of Rallis India made a fresh high on the daily chart on Tuesday, opening the door for further ...
Given the current state of the market, sellers may have to over-prepare
The novel coronavirus crisis has diverted resources away from millions of minors who depend on the government ...
Teatr Pijana Sypialnia is adapting to the new normal in creative ways
Lavish functions in the Valley have had a Covid-19 makeover
Liquor stores are back in business; your favourite watering holes could be next. And if you end up drinking ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...