Europe is the now the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic: WHO Chief

The World Health Organization on Friday said that Europe was now the “epicentre” for the coronavirus pandemic.

“Europe has now become the epicentre of the pandemic, with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in his opening remarks at Friday’s media briefing.

The virus had first surfaced in Wuhan in the Hubei province of China, the original epicentre of the outbreak in December. The death toll from the coronavirus worldwide has surpassed 5,000 with confirmed cases around the world topping 134,000.

China, as of Friday had 80,824 reports of confirmed cases and 3,189 deaths.

“5,000 people have lost their lives, a tragic milestone. More cases are now being reported every day than were reported in China at the height of its epidemic,” Ghebreyesus said.

He further warned that it was impossible to know when the outbreak would peak.

The announcement was in light of countries in Europe introducing severe measures to halt the spread of COVID-19, including closing schools and banning public events.

Italy and Spain are the worst affected countries in the region with Italy recording the highest number of cases and deaths.

Italy has reported 17,660 infections on Friday with 1,266 deaths. Spain, the worst-affected European country after Italy, reported a 50 per cent jump in casualties on Friday with the death toll reaching 120 whereas the confirmed cases of infections surpassed 4,231 according to reports.

Italy on Tuesday had announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Measures have also been taken by other countries to curb the spread of the outbreak by closing off its borders or restricting access for Europeans.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered the suspension of European travel to the United States for 30 days.

In India, Air India has cancelled flights to Italy, France, Germany, Spain, South Korea and Sri Lanka till April 30 according to t previous reports.

The Indian government has also suspended all visas except diplomatic and employment visas till April 15 in a bid to curb infection. The Ministry of Health has also issued a travel advisory for Europe.