Europe took centre-stage in global Covid-19 spread, not China: Study

According to the mapping of the dispersal of Covid-19 carried out by researchers at the University of Huddersfield’s Archaeogenetics Research Group, Europe is the main source of the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The findings, published in the journal Microorganisms, confirmed that Europe is the main source that spread the infection across the world, and not China, where the outbreak first began.

The researchers stated that travel restrictions across Britain and Europe seem to have been too little and too late and that the actual spread of the virus to America and other parts of the world was largely via Europe, and not directly from China.

For the study, the researchers focused on 27,000 virus genomes, sampled from all around the world.

The intensive data analysis were carried out by clinical geneticist Dr Teresa Rito and evolutionary geneticist Dr Pedro Soares. Both are based at the University of Minho, in Portugal.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the UK on Saturday announced a second national lockdown across UK due to the fear of the second wave of Covid-19 infections overwhelming the health services, according to previous reports.

