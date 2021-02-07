Exports from UK to EU down 68% since Brexit trade deal, say hauliers

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Exports from Britain to theEuropean Union fell by 68% in January as trade was disruptedafter the end of a transition period following Britain'sdeparture from the European Union, according to a trade bodyrepresenting hauliers.
The government did not confirm the data and said disruptionat the border had been minimal since Britain completed itsjourney out of the EU's orbit at the of 2020 following anagreement on trading arrangements.
Since the start of the year, businesses and hauliers havehad to adapt to new trading arrangements, including new systemsfor companies and officials in the British province of NorthernIreland.
Some businesses have struggled with new customs declarationsand health certificates as the coronavirus pandemic also hitsfirms.
International members at the Road Haulage Association (RHA)reported a 68% fall in exports in January, the group said onTwitter.
"I find it deeply frustrating and annoying that ministershave chosen not to listen to the industry and experts," RHAChief Executive Richard Burnett told The Observer newspaper.
The government said it engages with the sector and does"not recognise the figure provided on exports."
"Thanks to the hard work of hauliers and traders to preparefor change, disruption at the border has so far been minimal andfreight movements are now close to normal levels, despite theCOVID-19 pandemic," it said in a statement
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
On February 6, 1819, Sir Stamford Raffles established the trading post of Singapore. This week’s quiz is about ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...