Facebook removes Trump post on Covid; Twitter adds warning

The ‘solar moment’ in carbon
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
Facebook Inc removed a post by US President Donald Trump that suggested Covid-19 is less deadly than the seasonal flu, saying the message violated its rules about misinformation related to the virus. Twitter Inc. put a warning screen over the tweet but left it accessible for those who choose to click through to read it.
This tweet violated Twitter Rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to Covid-19. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the tweet to remain accessible, the warning screen reads.
Twitter has a policy to label, but not remove, violating tweets from elected officials, but the company also limited the ability to share or comment on Trumps post.
Trump posted the message the day after returning to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was treated for Covid-19. The virus has infected more than 7 million Americans and killed more than 210,000 in the US
Facebook pulled the post from its network entirely. “We remove incorrect information about the severity of Covid-19, and have now removed this post,” according to a company spokesman. Facebook’s move was reported earlier by CNN.
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
Experts feel that linking the upcoming vehicle scrappage policy to incentives for an electric vehicle future ...
It looks bigger than it sounds, but offers up some competition to the smaller Alexa speaker
Available during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
Risk in portfolio to be evaluated from January 2021
₹1144 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1133112011501170 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed ...
The stock of Mindtree Ltd, which has been gaining steadily for the past few months, registered a fresh ...
The market leader in power transmission, Power Grid Corporation of India has an assured return model for a ...
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...