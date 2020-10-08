Facebook will temporarily ban all social and political ads in the US after polls close on Nov 3

The positive impact of peer presence and crowd pressure
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
Facebook will temporarily halt all social issue, electoral or political ads in the United States after the polls close on November 3 for the US Presidential Elections 2020.
“While ads are an important way to express voice, we plan to temporarily stop running all social issue, electoral or political ads in the US after the polls close on November 3, to reduce opportunities for confusion or abuse. We will notify advertisers when this policy is lifted,” Facebook said in a blog post.
The social media giant is taking various measures ahead of the US Elections to address concerns that social media could impact the elections.
In order to prevent misinformation, Facebook will run a notification at the top of Facebook and Instagram and apply labels to candidates’ posts directing users to its Voting Information Centre.
In case a projected winner has been declared by a major media outlet before results are announced, it will add more specific information in the notifications stating that counting is still in progress and no winner has been determined. It will add the source of the information within the notification.
“If the candidate that is declared the winner by major media outlets is contested by another candidate or party, we will show the name of the declared winning candidate with notifications at the top of Facebook and Instagram, as well as label posts from presidential candidates, with the declared winner’s name and a link to the Voting Information Center,” it said.
Facebook is already adding labels to content that discusses the legitimacy of the election or claims that lawful methods of voting like mail-in ballots will lead to fraud. It has also activated its Election Operation Centre that includes “subject matter experts” from across the company including Facebook’s threat intelligence, data science, engineering, research, operations and legal teams. These experts will engage in real-time monitoring to address potential abuse “flowing across” Facebook’s network ahead of the US midterm elections.
It is also blocking any content encouraging “coordinated interference at or bringing weapons to polling places” and is working with “state attorneys general and other federal, state, and local law enforcement officials responsible for election protection” to identify and prevent potential voter interference, it said.
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
Microsoft takes action after its work trends report point to increased burnout
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
Margins adjusted for one-offs expand sequentially, but sustainability is key
The stock of Apollo Hospitals, after witnessing a multi-year breakout in early 2020, fell sharply in March.
₹1162 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1150113311701200 The trend is bullish for the stock. Initiate fresh long ...
PPFAS Long Term Equity Fund will sell covered call options as part of investment strategy
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...