Fake Belorussian Opposition leader fools Danish Parliament

BMW Motorrad launches 2020 G 310 R and G 310 GS
New avatar of the twins is BS6-compliant, gets new features and lower prices
An unknown individual fooled members of the Danish parliament’s Foreign Policy Board by posing as Belorussian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya during a classified remote meeting.
The board, which is the highest ranking committee on foreign affairs in Denmark’s parliament, was scheduled to hold a video conference with Tsikhanouskaya to discuss the current situation in Belarus. As the talks got underway, the impostor said technical issues made it impossible to turn on her camera.
Members of the board were 40 minutes into the meeting when they started to get suspicious and cut the call short.
“I’m of course worried that the participation in the meeting has been misused,” Martin Lidegaard, a former Foreign Affairs Minister and the current chairman of the board, said in a statement.
Lidegaard later told Danish broadcaster TV2 that web traffic traced the call back to Russia, and that members of the board realised they were dealing with an impostor when she asked about animal brothels, a favourite Russian conspiracy about Denmark.
The boards meetings are normally classified and are at times attended by the Prime Minister. However, the board said no state secrets were revealed and that the incident is under investigation.
New avatar of the twins is BS6-compliant, gets new features and lower prices
Built to a plan, this midsize motorcycle tries to deliver more features, bang for the buck, and packs as much ...
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
The Income Tax Department wants to track foreign currency remittances made by individuals by imposing TCS.
₹1191 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1175116012051220 Near-term stance is bullish for the stock. Make use of ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Cipla at current levels. The stock jumped 4.8 per ...
Margins adjusted for one-offs expand sequentially, but sustainability is key
A tribute to Eddie Van Halen whose raw punch-in-the-gut guitar riffs stood gloriously up to the ravages of ...
A controversial member of spiritual guru Rajneesh’s commune, Ma Anand Sheela opens up about her past in a new ...
An Indian single malt whisky has been judged the third best in the world. Here’s why
A writ petition in the Supreme Court argues that animals have legal entitlements. A look at the Constitution ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...