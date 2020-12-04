World

Fauci will be chief medical adviser: Biden

PTI Washington | Updated on December 04, 2020 Published on December 04, 2020

Dr Anthony Fauci

Biden says he’d be happy to get a vaccine in public to prove its safety

President-elect Joe Biden says he is keeping Dr Anthony Fauci on as chief medical adviser and a member of his Covid-19 advisory team.

Biden made the comments on Thursday during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper. He said he spoke with Fauci earlier in the day about the need to instil confidence in any coronavirus vaccine and the fact that you don’t have to close down the economy to combat the virus.

Biden says he’d be happy to get a vaccine in public to prove its safety.

The president-elect said it was also his inclination that, on his inauguration, he would ask the public to wear masks for 100 days to help drive down the spread of the virus.

