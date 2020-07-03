Harmful content: Netflix, Amazon, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter under EU’s radar

Facebook, Youtube, and Twitter will soon be under the European Union’s radar as they are going to be subjected to its broadcasting rules on hate speech and harmful content. The announcement was made by the EU on Thursday, Reuters reported.

The guidelines come under the amendments to the Audiovisual Media Services Directive adopted in 2018 brought in by broadcasters who wanted online platforms to have the same obligations as traditional media companies.

“Online players will have to ensure, in a similar way to traditional media players, that users are protected against hate speech and that minors are protected from harmful content,” the Commission said.

“Online platforms must take action against flagged content, which incites violence, hatred and terrorism, and ensure appropriate advertising and product placement in children’s programs,” it said as cited in the Reuters report.

The non-binding guidelines are applicable to social media platforms where audiovisual content plays a significant but not necessary part of their business. EU countries, which have until September 19 to implement the rules, will have the final say on the list of companies.

Netflix and Amazon

The Commission also targeted Netflix and Amazon Prime saying that video-on-demand services would be required to devote at least 30 per cent of their catalogs to European content.

Media service providers located in one EU country but with customers in other EU countries will also have to help fund the production of European works in line with its goal of promoting European films and TV shows.

“The guidelines apply, limited yet welcome, new responsibilities to online platforms,” the Association of Commercial Television in Europe said as quoted in the Reuters report.

It further added, however, some changes also burdened traditional media players with administrative work, more quotas, and a levy system that leaves less financial space for investment and shifts focus on the emergence of new services.