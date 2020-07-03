Harmful content: Netflix, Amazon, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter under EU’s radar

Getting employees to think out of the box
It was on April 1, a week into the first lockdown, when Mahindra & Mahindra announced an initiative for ...
Facebook, Youtube, and Twitter will soon be under the European Union’s radar as they are going to be subjected to its broadcasting rules on hate speech and harmful content. The announcement was made by the EU on Thursday, Reuters reported.
The guidelines come under the amendments to the Audiovisual Media Services Directive adopted in 2018 brought in by broadcasters who wanted online platforms to have the same obligations as traditional media companies.
“Online players will have to ensure, in a similar way to traditional media players, that users are protected against hate speech and that minors are protected from harmful content,” the Commission said.
“Online platforms must take action against flagged content, which incites violence, hatred and terrorism, and ensure appropriate advertising and product placement in children’s programs,” it said as cited in the Reuters report.
The non-binding guidelines are applicable to social media platforms where audiovisual content plays a significant but not necessary part of their business. EU countries, which have until September 19 to implement the rules, will have the final say on the list of companies.
The Commission also targeted Netflix and Amazon Prime saying that video-on-demand services would be required to devote at least 30 per cent of their catalogs to European content.
Media service providers located in one EU country but with customers in other EU countries will also have to help fund the production of European works in line with its goal of promoting European films and TV shows.
“The guidelines apply, limited yet welcome, new responsibilities to online platforms,” the Association of Commercial Television in Europe said as quoted in the Reuters report.
It further added, however, some changes also burdened traditional media players with administrative work, more quotas, and a levy system that leaves less financial space for investment and shifts focus on the emergence of new services.
It was on April 1, a week into the first lockdown, when Mahindra & Mahindra announced an initiative for ...
Walk, run, fly will be the credo for its SUVs and tractors, says Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director
Festive hiring cheerIndia Inc expects to see a spurt in hiring of blue-collar and entry-level workers in Q3 ...
The Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative gives women entrepreneurship a needed boost
SWPs can help conservative investors get regular returns
Weak core earnings and higher NPA/Covid provisions would have dragged profits further, had it not been for the ...
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...