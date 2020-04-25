FDA cautions against side-effects of hydroxychloroquine used for Covid-19 treatment

The United States Food and Drug Administration has warned against the side-effects of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, a malarial drug that was touted by President Donald Trump for treating the novel coronavirus, as per media reports.

The side effects mentioned by the FDA include serious and potentially life-threatening heart rhythm problems. The FDA in a Drug Safety Communication said that hydroxychloroquine has been given Emergency Use Authorisation for the treatment of patients who have tested positive with coronavirus.

FDA informed that these risks are already in the drug labels for their approved uses. The risks can be prevented if health care professionals closely monitor the patients before inducing drug in their system. FDA further suggested the clinical trials of the drug.

“We understand that health care professionals are looking for every possible treatment option for their patients and we want to ensure we're providing them with the appropriate information needed for them to make the best medical decisions," said FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn to media.

“While clinical trials are ongoing to determine the safety and effectiveness of these drugs for Covid-19, there are known side effects of these medications that should be considered," he said.

“We encourage health care professionals to make individual patient decisions closely screen and monitor those patients to help mitigate these risks. The FDA will continue to monitor and investigate these potential risks and will communicate publicly when more information is available," Hann said.

FDA’s emergency use authorization

FDA mentioned that it has allowed emergency use authorization of the drug to the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS). FDA has directed SNS to distribute the drug with care and encourage for its limited use that includes certain hospitalized patients with Covid-19.

These drugs are able to be distributed from the SNS to states for doctors to prescribe to adolescent and adult patients hospitalized with Covid-19, as appropriate when a clinical trial is not available or feasible.

The EUA requires that fact sheets with important information about using these drugs in treating Covid-19, including the known risks and drug interactions, as well as appropriate screening and monitoring, be made available to health care providers and patients, FDA said.

Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are FDA-approved to treat or prevent malaria. Hydroxychloroquine sulfate is also FDA-approved to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

FDA said these medicines have not been proven safe or effective for treating Covid-19. However, clinical trials are underway and additional trials are being planned to determine if these drugs can benefit patients with Covid-19.

Trump has been advocating the usage of this drug to treat coronavirus positive patients, which has reportedly cured a large number of patients in New York and several other places.

Reports indicate that the malaria drug has been effective during the initial phases of a person being infected by coronavirus but is risky to those having heart ailments.