Fitch revises down Japan’s long-term outlook to negative

How Amazon India is going green, one box at a time
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
Fitch Ratings revised down the outlook on Japan’s sovereign rating to negative from stable while keeping the rating unchanged, following a similar move last month by S&P Global Ratings.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused a sharp economic contraction in Japan, despite the country’s early success in containing the virus, Fitch said in a statement. Sharply wider fiscal deficits in 2020 and 2021, as we project, will add significantly to Japan’s public debt, which even before the pandemic was the highest among Fitch-rated sovereigns as a share of GDP.
The credit ratings firm affirmed Japan’s rating of A for long-term debt. But the company sounded alarms over recently rising Covid-19 case numbers in Japan, and the possibility of further containment measures and risks to the economic outlook.
Tokyo saw a new daily record in cases last week, prompting the capitals governor, Yuriko Koike, to ask residents to stay home over last week’s long holiday weekend.
Japan has pushed up its tally of economic measures to combat the virus impact to around $2 trillion, roughly 40 per cent of the size of its economy.
Fitch projects Japan’s economy to contract by 5 per cent for the full year in 2020, before rebounding to 3.2 per cent growth next year. But the firm didn’t expect GDP to return to pre-pandemic levels until the fourth quarter of 2021.
The ratings report had little impact on the yen, which was trading at around 105.10 per dollar Wednesday morning in Tokyo.
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
About a dozen cities in the country are in the process of reclaiming their native biodiversity to mitigate ...
The Indian wearables market in 2019 saw a record year of growth, which research firm IDC said had grown 177 ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
₹1086 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1070105511001115 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...