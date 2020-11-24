Former CEO of British Airways poised to lead IATA

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The CEO of the main trade group for global airlines will step down next March, and organisation officials are supporting a former British Airways CEO to replace him.
The change in leadership comes as airlines confront their worst financial crisis ever because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has devastated air travel.
The Aviation Sector: How different will it be post-Covid?
The International Air Transport Association said on Monday that Alexandre de Juniac will leave as CEO and Director General on March 31 after leading the organisation since 2016. The group said de Juniac, 58, a former Air France-KLM chairman and CEO, indicated several months ago that he planned to step down.
The trade group said its board of governors will recommend that his replacement be Willie Walsh, a former CEO of British Airways and its parent, International Airlines Group. A resolution proposing Walsh’s appointment will be presented to the transport group’s annual meeting this week.
Walsh, 59, planned to retire as IAG’s chief last March but delayed his departure until September because of the pandemic.
Since the virus outbreak, de Juniac has advocated government aid for airlines and Covid-19 testing of all international travellers as a way to lift travel restrictions.
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
Price depends on, among other things, spot rate of the underlying commodity
While the precious metals looked weak, most of the other commodity groups gained last week. As a result, the ...
LME 3-month zinc hit a new 18-month high of $2,793 per tonne on Friday
After breaking out of the resistance at ₹310 last week, the stock of Carborundum Universal rallied and ...
The memoir of India’s first woman radio newsreader is a ringside view of the country’s political and social ...
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
Icons have come and gone, but the writer’s admiration for Netaji hasn’t withered
Let us be realistic about the end of life, says the journalist-turned-politician
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...