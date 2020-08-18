Former CIA officer arrested and charged with spying for China

Print your vegetarian squid
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
Alexander Yuk Ching Ma, 67, a former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer was arrested and charged with espionage, the United States Justice Department said on Monday.
Ma had been arrested on Friday for conspiring with a relative who also was a former CIA officer “to communicate classified information up to the Top Secret level to intelligence officials of the People’s Republic of China (PRC),” the department said.
Ma was arrested after an FBI undercover operation where he allegedly accepted $2,000 in cash from the FBI undercover officer as “small token” of appreciation for his assistance to China.
“The trail of Chinese espionage is long and, sadly, strewn with former American intelligence officers who betrayed their colleagues, their country and its liberal democratic values to support an authoritarian communist regime,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C Demers in an official statement. “To the Chinese intelligence services, these individuals are expendable. To us, they are sad but urgent reminders of the need to stay vigilant.”
The suspect, Ma, a naturalised US citizen born in Hong Kong began working for the CIA from 1982 to 1989. He maintained a ‘Top Secret’ security clearance, the department said.
According to the court documents, Ma and his unnamed relative had conspired to share confidential US security information with Chinese officials.
The documents allege Ma of disclosing confidential CIA information to at least five Chinese intelligence officers over a three-day period in March 2001 in Hong Kong.
The information includes “CIA’s personnel, operations, and methods of concealing communications.”
A videotape of one such meeting showed Ma counting $50,000 in cash “for the secrets they provided,” the documents allege.
The documents further alleged that Ma had sought employment with the FBI again to access important information and provide it to his handlers in PRC.
“In 2004, the FBI’s Honolulu Field Office hired Ma as a contract linguist tasked with reviewing and translating Chinese language documents. Over the following six years, Ma regularly copied, photographed and stole documents that displayed US classification markings such as “SECRET.” Ma took some of the stolen documents and images with him on his frequent trips to China with the intent to provide them to his handlers,” it said.
“On August 12, 2020, during a meeting with an FBI undercover employee before arrest, Ma again accepted money for his past espionage activities, expressed his willingness to continue to help the Chinese government, and stated that he wanted “the motherland” to succeed,” it further said.
Ma is due to make his first court appearance today in the US District Court for the District of Hawaii.
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
The entry-level Full HD video-camera targets dilettante videographers, students, teachers and vloggers
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
The right policy push will help the country get back its competitive edge
Our investment policy has ensured a good quality portfolio, says CIO Manish Kumar
₹1033 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010451060 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of RITES at current levels. Since recording a ...
Weak government finances and private capex could pose downside risks to prices
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...