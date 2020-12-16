Fosun Pharma to buy 100 mn doses of BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for mainland China

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd on Wednesday said it would buy at least 100 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine from Germany's BioNTech SE for use in mainland China next year if the vaccine receives approval.
The Chinese government has not announced supply deals with Western drugmakers, which instead have partnered local firms.
Fosun said it would be entitled to 60% of annual gross profit from sales of doses that it will make from imported bulk ingredients, and 65% of the profit from sales of quantities imported ready for use.
For the initial supply of 50 million doses, Fosun will make an advance payment to BioNTech of 250 million euros ($303.80 million) - half by Dec. 30 and the remainder after regulatory approval - the firm said in a Hong Kong stock exchange filing.
The vaccine developed by BioNTech and U.S. partner Pfizer Inc has been administered to the public in Britain and the United States, and has received emergency-use approval in several other countries.
China has granted emergency-use status to two candidate vaccines from state-backed Sinopharm and one from Sinovac Biotech Ltd. It has approved a fourth, from CanSino Biologics Inc, for military use.
Separately, Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co Ltd aims to have enough capacity to produce at least 100 million doses of a vaccine candidate from British partner AstraZeneca PLC by year-end.
Late on Tuesday, Tibet Rhodiola Pharmaceutical Holding Co said it has agreed to double the supply of the Sputnik-V vaccine to its Russian home. It now aims to make enough doses for at least 40 million Russians next year.
Fosun Pharma has brought two BioNTech candidate Covid-19 vaccines into clinical trials in China and is yet to receive regulatory approval for either.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
₹1390 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1375135814051420 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight ...
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Young singers from farming families are using their mighty pens, trained vocal cords and the power of the ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
The Czech novelist looms large over the city he barely ever mentioned in his writings
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...