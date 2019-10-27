World

France wants clarity from UK before considering Brexit deadline extension

France wants clarity from Britain before it can consider extending the deadline for Brexit negotiations with the European Union, French European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin said on Sunday.

“We cannot give extra time based on political fiction. We need to have certainty in order to decide (on an extension), certainty about ratification, about elections or about a second referendum,” she said on TV5Monde television.

She added that deadlines were important in the Brexit talks, as repeated delays create uncertainty in Europe. “Time alone does not solve problems,” she said.

