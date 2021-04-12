French Foreign Minister to discuss strategic ties with Indian counterparts

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will be on a three-day official visit to India, starting Tuesday, to strengthen strategic ties, boost co-operation in several fields such as environment, economy, IT, arts and culture, and participate in the Raisina Dialogue.
Le Drian will hold bilateral discussions with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, according to an official release from the French Embassy in India circulated on Monday.
“On Wednesday...Minister Le Drian together with Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, will take part in a panel discussion at the French Embassy on boosting global action against climate change in view of COP26,” the statement said.
The panel will include French Ambassador for Climate Stéphane Crouzat, and several Indian civil society figures who are active in environmental protection and whose actions are key in driving and achieving the ecological transition.
The Minister will preside over initiatives aimed at furthering people-to-people and cultural ties between France and India. Le Drian will also address Indo-French co-operation in cinema and the promotion of gender equality in this industry. The Minister will then attend the Raisina Dialogue and participate in a joint discussion with Minister Jaishankar and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, on multi-lateralism in the Indo-Pacific region.
On the final day of his visit, the Minister will travel to Bengaluru, where he will highlight Indo-French co-operation on health and biological sciences at the Bangalore Life Sciences Cluster, visit ISRO’s Human Space Flight Centre and meet investors and CEOs of major Indian business groups to promote France as an attractive investment destination, the release said.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Actor Adil Hussain on theatre, communal amity and citizenship in a new book about Assam and its many ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...