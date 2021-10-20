World

G20 summit to focus on climate, Covid and recovery measures

Reuters Rome | Updated on October 20, 2021

Rome summit comes just before United Nations COP26 meet in Glasgow

The summit of the G20 leaders scheduled in Rome at the end of this month will focus on the fight against climate change, coronavirus and the measures required for a global recovery after the pandemic, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.

Net zero emission can’t halt climate change

“Without the involvement of the world’s largest economies,we will not be able to comply with the Paris Agreement and limit global warming,” Draghi told Senate in remarks ahead of this week’s European Council meeting.

Industry must combat climate change now

The Rome summit is seen as particularly important because it comes just before the United Nations COP26 climate change conference to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, where the position of G20 nations will be critical.

Published on October 20, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like