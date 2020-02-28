World

Geneva international auto show called off due to coronavirus concerns

Reuters FRANKFURT | Updated on February 28, 2020 Published on February 28, 2020

The organisers of the Geneva car show, Palexpo, have informed carmakers that the international auto show has been called off due to coronavirus concerns, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

A spokeswoman for Palexpo declined to comment.

Switzerland on Friday banned large events expected to draw more than 1,000 people as an extraordinary measure to curb the new coronavirus epidemic.

The car show was set to begin next week but had already seen some high profile executives cancel their attendance.

Restrictions on travel and fears of the spread of the coronavirus have caused other fairs including the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Frankfurt's Light + Building fair and the Beijing Auto Show to be postponed or cancelled.

Published on February 28, 2020
events
Automobiles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
World faces coronavirus pandemic; markets brace for global recession