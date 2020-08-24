World

German hospital: Poisoning signs found in Russian dissident Navalny

PTI Berlin | Updated on August 24, 2020 Published on August 24, 2020

Alexei Navalny   -  Reuters

The German hospital treating Russian dissident Alexei Navalny says tests indicate that he was poisoned.

The Charite hospital said in a statement on Monday that the team of doctors who have been examining Navalny since he was admitted on Saturday have found the presence of cholinesterase inhibitors in his system.

Cholinesterase inhibitors are a broad range of substances that are found in several drugs, but also pesticides and nerve agents. Doctors at Charite say at the moment the specific substance Navalny was exposed to is not yet known.

The hospital says the patient is in an intensive care unit and is still in an induced coma. His health is serious but there is currently no acute danger to his life.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 24, 2020
politics
Russia
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.