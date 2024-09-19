Germany is set to approve close to €400 million ($445 million) in military aid to Ukraine, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday.

"In view of the continuously deteriorating military situation in Ukraine, there is a serious risk that Ukraine, without significantly increased material support, could be defeated in its defence campaign," the letter said.

The finance ministry, following a request by the defence ministry, is asking for the approval of the extra expenditure by the budget committee of the lower house of parliament.

"The resulting unplanned need of around €397 million has only become concrete in the last few weeks to the extent that it meets the constitutional and budgetary requirements of an unplanned need," the letter shows.

This must be satisfied immediately to implement the measures in 2024 so they can have an impact during the remainder of the year, the finance ministry said.

German aid to Ukraine was budgeted for around €8 billion in 2024.