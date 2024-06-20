Global foreign direct investment (FDI) fell by 2% last year to $1.3 trillion, the U.N. trade body said on Thursday, citing increasing geopolitical tensions amid a slowing global economy.
However, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said a return to modest FDI growth in 2024 was possible, citing "the easing of financial conditions and concerted efforts towards investment facilitation".
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.