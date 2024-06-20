Global foreign direct investment (FDI) fell by 2% last year to $1.3 trillion, the U.N. trade body said on Thursday, citing increasing geopolitical tensions amid a slowing global economy.

However, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said a return to modest FDI growth in 2024 was possible, citing "the easing of financial conditions and concerted efforts towards investment facilitation".

