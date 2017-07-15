GM teams up with Uber to expand Maven programme to Australia

Launching August 7: The new Galaxy Note
Gadget enthusiasts anticipate the launch of Samsung’s Note smartphone each year. The phone that once out-sized ...
General Motors Co said on Saturday it was testing its car-sharing operation, Maven, in Australia through a pilot programme with ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc.
The leasing agreement will allow Uber drivers to rent cars produced by GM's Australian manufacturer GM Holden, the company said.
“We are testing the adoption of one Maven product Maven Gig in Australia through a pilot programme in Sydney renting Holden cars to Uber drivers,” Sean Poppitt, communications director at GM Holden, said in a statement.
GM's Maven Gig programme is aimed at helping drivers rent a car on demand for independent gigs such as package delivery, food or grocery delivery, and ridesharing, at a time when more people are expected to take up freelance work.
It is currently operational in San Diego and set to be launched in San Francisco and Los Angeles later this year, GM had said in May.
GM had announced a similar North American partnership with Uber in November last year. A spokesman for Uber was not immediatley available for comment.
Gadget enthusiasts anticipate the launch of Samsung’s Note smartphone each year. The phone that once out-sized ...
If you’re not interested in shelling out ₹27,999 for the Pro, there’s a cheaper sibling that could very well ...
In September, New Delhi will host the 14th edition of the Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to the UN Convention ...
A look at the options to tackle Chennai’s — and the world’s — drinking water shortage
The exchange-traded fund will open for subscription on July 29
The scheme’s investments have the highest ratings
I currently invest in the below funds through SIPs for my future, keeping a horizon of 15-20 years: ₹2,000 ...
Have you decided on a dream home? Based on your eligibility and requirement, pick a loan
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...
Please Email the Editor