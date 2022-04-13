Google’s Sundar Pichai to co-chair council to support Ukrainian, Afghans resettling in the US

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that he would co-chair a new council, Welcome.US, with over 30 other CEOs to support the resettlement of Afghan and Ukraine refugees in the US.

Pichai wrote on Twitter that the move “builds on Google’s long-standing support for immigrants, dreamers and refugees, and will help people through access to technology, and jobs.”

Proud to co-chair a new @WelcomeUS CEO Council with 30+ CEOs to help Afghans & Ukrainians resettling in the US. It builds on Google's long-standing support for immigrants, Dreamers and refugees, and will help people through access to technology, jobs +more https://t.co/CxLOuJbBLO — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 12, 2022

According to the website, The Welcome.US CEO Council is a cohort of leaders from across business sectors committed to supporting initiatives to mobilise private sector resources and support refugees in the United States.

“Co-chaired by Accenture Chair and CEO, Julie Sweet, and Google and Alphabet CEO, Sundar Pichai, the Welcome.US CEO Council has members from many of America’s largest and most iconic companies,” the website said.

The website noted that the United States recently announced to permit over 1,00,000 refugees from Ukraine into the country, with more than 75,000 Afghans already resettled in American communities.

Initially, as per the release, the council will focus on meeting the resettlement needs of the refugees, providing them with employment opportunities, and mobilising the business community to join the welcome movement.

“I proudly welcome our new CEO Council and their commitment to support our new Afghan and Ukrainian neighbors. Their commitment will also make it possible for us to answer the call to support other newcomers in the future,” Nazanin Ash, CEO of Welcome.US, said in a release.