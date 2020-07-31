Half of global cases in the top three countries: WHO

Lambo’s jaw-dropping limited edition won’t hit roads even post lockdown
The World Health Organization on Thursday briefed its member states on the Covid-19 pandemic stating that it is still possible to control the pandemic.
“More than 16.5 million cases have now been reported to WHO, and more than 650,000 deaths. Critically, half of all cases globally are in the top three countries, and half of all deaths are in the top four countries,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO.
“So although we are dealing with a global pandemic, not all countries are experiencing large, uncontrolled outbreaks. While facing an unprecedented global challenge, we should also have cause for hope,” he said.
According to WHO tally, the US, Brazil and India are the worst affected countries with the highest number of cases worldwide.
In a separate press briefing on Thursday, Ghebreyesus said the spike in cases in some countries was driven by young people.
“Although older people are at a higher risk of severe disease, younger people are at risk too. One of the challenges we face is convincing younger people of this risk,” he said.
“Evidence suggests that spikes of cases in some countries are being driven in part by younger people letting down their guard during the northern hemisphere summer. We have said it before and we’ll say it again: young people are not invincible,” he said.
“That’s why young people must take the same precautions to protect themselves and protect others as everyone else. They can be leaders – they should be leaders and drivers of change,” he added.
With the right actions, the pandemic can still be controlled according to the WHO chief.
