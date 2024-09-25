Democratic U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump remain deadlocked among likely voters ahead of the Nov. 5 election, a CNN/SSRS poll released on Tuesday showed.

The survey, conducted September 19-22, showed Harris at 48 per cent and Trump at 47 per cent with six weeks left in the campaign, CNN said. The poll of 2,074 registered voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.