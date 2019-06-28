Heat wave puts Italy, France on highest ‘red’ weather alert

Realme XT Review: Launched in a flurry, this phone has a 64MP camera
It’s powerful and has more pixels
France’s national weather service issued its highest-level danger alert on Thursday as it warned that parts of the country could expect temperatures to reach an “exceptional peak” Friday amid a record-setting heat wave in Europe.
Meteo France raised the hazardous weather warning to “red,” the highest level, for the Marseille and Montpellier areas in southeastern France, forecasting hazardous temperatures of 42-45 degrees Celsius on Friday. It was the first red alert Meteo France activated since a four-level weather “vigilance” system was introduced following an estimated 15,000 heat-related deaths in France during a 2003 summer heat wave.
“A heat wave of this amplitude so early in the year, in June, is exceptional,” Meteo France meteorologist France Christelle Robert said. “We should expect more intense and frequent heat waves with climate change, because it will accentuate the extremes.”
The Italian Health Ministry said seven cities, including Florence, Rome and Turin, already were at Italy’s highest heat warning level on Thursday. On Friday, 16 cities will be under alerts for high temperatures. Italian authorities instructed people to avoid being outside during the hottest hours of the day and to stay away from areas with a lot of vehicle traffic to prevent ozone exposure.
In France, a red extreme weather warning advises extra precautions for children and older people and cautions that even those in good health are at risk of heat stroke. Most of the rest of France remained on the next-highest “orange” alert. In Paris and other big cities, including Marseille, authorities banned older cars since high heat exacerbates air pollution.
Amid the blistering weather in Europe, hundreds of firefighters struggled to contain a wildfire in northeastern Spain that forced the evacuation of 53 residents. Firefighters said temperatures over 30 degrees Celsius, low humidity and high winds fanned the flames.
Miquel Buch, the regional interior minister, said authorities suspect the Catalonia region’s worst fire in two decades started when the heat caused improperly stored chicken manure to combust at a farm. In the Czech Republic, where a new June temperature record was set this week, were set this week, gorillas and polar bears at Prague’s zoo kept cool by eating their own version of sorbet.
Zookeepers have presented the animals with big blocks of frozen water in a form that suits them, and with ingredients to suit their tastes. The gorillas had two blocks with a mixture of fruits inside, including pieces of orange, apple, pear, kiwi, carrot, pineapple and mango, hanging from ropes in their outdoor enclosure.
The zoo’s eight Western lowland gorillas stuck to a clear hierarchy. Richard, the dominant male, had a chunk of ice for him own. The other seven have to share one among them all. The three polar bears get an icy block each. Fish is the main ingredient.
It’s powerful and has more pixels
Seat pitch: This is the measure of legroom that refers to the space between a point on one seat and the same ...
On October 7, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines marks its 100th birthday. Interestingly, it has been associated with ...
A look at the various aircraft that have been part of Air India’s portfolio over the years
FPI flows in to emerging markets such as India will increase once US stock market begins correcting
Dividing your portfolio across asset classes helps limit risks, and reduces volatility of returns
I am 60 years old. I have a surplus of ₹30 lakh. I am not looking at immediate monthly returns. I would like ...
Though returns were mostly negative in the past year, the long-term show has been good
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Please Email the Editor