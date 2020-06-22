Held off sanctions against China over Xinjiang due to $250 billion trade deal: Donald Trump

Investing in protecting kids from violence
United States President Donald Trump, in a controversial interview with Axios, said that he had not enacted Treasury sanctions against China’s Communist Party as the US was in the middle of a trade deal worth $250 billion which he could not afford to lose, Reuters reported,
According to the estimation made by the United Nations, over a million Muslims have been detained in camps there. The State Department has accused China of subjecting Muslims to torture and abuse.
China has denied mistreatment and defended its actions saying that it was running vocational training to combat Islamic extremism.
US officials previously told Reuters that since late 2018 they had considered sanctions against Chinese officials over Xinjiang but stepped back due to trade and diplomatic ties.
Under a Phase 1 trade deal negotiated in 2019 that took effect in February, China agreed to buy at least $200 billion in additional US. goods and services over two years.
Former national security adviser John Bolton alleges in a new book that Trump sought Chinese President Xi Jinping’s help to win re-election during a 2019 meeting by making agricultural purchases, and Trump also encouraged Xi to go ahead with building camps in Xinjiang.
Trump has denied the accusations.
Last week, Trump’s former advisor John Bolton, in a controversial book, revealed that Trump “pleaded” China’s President Xi Jinping to help him win the 2020 election, Associated Press reported.
He also accused Trump of being motivated by political interests while making national security decisions.
Bolton claimed that Trump, in a discreet meeting, extended support to Xi’s crackdown on Uighurs Muslims in China’s Xinjiang province.
“At the opening dinner of the Osaka G-20 meeting, with only interpreters present, Xi explained to Trump why he was basically building concentration camps in Xinjiang,” Bolton wrote.
“According to our interpreter, Trump said that Xi should go ahead with building the camps, which he thought was exactly the right thing to do. “
