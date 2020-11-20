Here are the Chinese firms that the US designates as military-backed

Lamborghini unveils track and road-ready Huracan special edition
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
The Donald Trump administration on Thursday unveiled an executive order prohibiting US investments in Chinese firms that Washington says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military.
The order could impact some of China’s biggest companies. It is designed to deter US investment firms, pension funds and others from buying and selling shares of 31 Chinese companies that were designated by the Defense Department as backed by the Chinese military earlier this year.
ALSO READ: China’s factory output beats forecasts as Asia shakes off Covid slump
Here’s a list of those companies based on Department of Defense data. Most of them have subsidiaries listed in mainland China and/or Hong Kong:
Aviation Industry Corporation of China
China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp
China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp
China Electronics Technology Group Corp
China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC)
China South Industries Group Corp
China State Shipbuilding Corp
China North Industries Group Corp (Norinco Group)
Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology
Huawei Technologies
Inspur Group
Aero Engine Corporation of
China
China Railway Construction Corp
CRRC Corp
Panda Electronics Group
Dawning Information Industry Co
China Mobile Communications Group
China General Nuclear Power Group
China National Nuclear Corp
China Telecommunications Corp
China Communications Construction Company (CCCC)
China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT)
China Spacesat Co Ltd
China United Network Communications Group
China Electronics Corporation
China National Chemical Engineering Group Co Ltd
China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina) SinoChem Group Co Ltd
China State Construction Group China Three Gorges Corporation
China Nuclear Engineering & Construction Corporation
ALSO READ: China perceives India as ‘rival’, wants to constrain its partnership with US, allies: Report
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
New Hyundai i20 sports an edgier design and delivers extra features, but is pricier and now has to tackle ...
A 144Hz screen, a 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery and more at a decent price
Better chat experience‘Work from home’ apps and tools are getting more features. Microsoft has just allowed 20 ...
Children’s Day serves as a reminder to train our kids to safely operate bank a/c
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
Foreign banks with deep pockets, strong balance sheets, and desirous of expanding presence in the Indian ...
It was mentioned in Business Line dated September 21, 2020 that if an individual transfers an amount (or gives ...
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...