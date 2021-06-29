High time int’l community urge Pak to take ‘verifiable’ action against terror outfits: India at UN

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
India has told the UN General Assembly that it is high time the international community called on Pakistan to take “effective and irreversible” actions against terror outfits operating on its soil, asserting that Islamabad should not take the “high road of morality” which is only laden with mines of falsehood.
Hitting out at Pakistan for its “vitriolic diatribe” against India, Special Secretary (Internal Security), Ministry of Home Affairs in the government of India VSK Kaumudi said: “as expected, the delegation of Pakistan has again resorted to peddling false narratives and making baseless allegations against India.” He was speaking at the 2nd High Level Conference of the Head of Counter Terrorism Agencies of the Member States in the General Assembly on Monday.
“For a nation that engages in sectarian violence against its own minorities and harbours a deep sense of insecurity and orchestrated hatred for India, there is nothing new that we could have expected from this delegation,” he said at the session ‘Global scourge of terrorism: assessment of current threats and emerging trends for the new decade.’ He noted that the 7th review of the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy (GCTS) is over and Pakistan’s false narrative was summarily negated by the UN membership.
“Its high time that the international community called upon Pakistan to take effective, verifiable and irreversible actions against terror outfits operating on the territory under its control and not take the high road of morality which is only laden with mines of falsehood,” Kaumudi said, according to a statement issued by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN.
According to a UN report published last year, an estimated 6,000-6,500 Pakistani terrorists are in neighbouring Afghanistan, most of them with the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, posing a threat to both the countries.
The 26th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning ISIS, al-Qaeda and associated individuals and entities said that the terror group al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) operates under the Taliban umbrella from Nimruz, Helmand and Kandahar provinces of Afghanistan.
The report had come over a fortnight after India at the UN asked Pakistan to introspect as to why it is universally acknowledged as the “international epicentre” of terrorism and the “best safe haven for terrorists”, while urging the global community to call upon Islamabad to take sustained, verifiable and irreversible actions against terror outfits operating from its soil.
In June last year, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan publicly acknowledged the presence of up to 40,000 terrorists in Pakistan and that terrorists from there have attacked the neighbouring countries.
