Huawei's investments are “predatory actions”, Mike Pompeo

Reuters ROME | Updated on October 02, 2020 Published on October 02, 2020

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo   -  REUTERS

Investments by China's Huawei are not regular market transactions but rather ”predatory actions” and all countries should ban them, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a newspaper interview on Friday.

“Their investments are not private because they are subsidised by the (Chinese) State. Hence they are not transparent, free, commercial transactions like many others but they are rather carried out to the exclusive benefit of (China's) security apparatus,” Pompeo told Italian daily la Repubblica, at the end of his two-day visit to the country.

“(Huawei's investments) are predatory actions that no nation must or can allow,” he added.

He called on Europe and the United States to join forces to prevent the Chinese Communist party from succeeding in its plans abroad.

Huawei has always rejected the US accusations.

Published on October 02, 2020
