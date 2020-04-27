I am the hardest working president in US history: Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday said that people call him the “hardest working president”. He claimed that he has done more work in his first tenure than any other president in US history, as per media reports.

Taking a jibe on media, President Trump took to Twitter and wrote: "The people that know me and know the history of our country say that I am the hardest working president in history. I don't know about that, but I am a hard worker and have probably gotten more done in the first 3 1/2 years than any President in history. The fake news hates it!"

In another tweet, he wrote in the microblogging site: "I work from early in the morning until late at night, haven't left the White House in many months (except to launch hospital ship comfort) in order to take care of trade deals, military rebuilding, etc, and then I read a phony story in the failing NYTimes about my work.”

The US President further criticized media said, "lawsuits should be brought against all, including the fake news organizations to rectify this terrible injustice."

"For all of the great lawyers out there, do we have any takers? When will the noble committee act? Better be fast!" he said.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases has been growing in the US with more than 957,016 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and over 54,435 fatalities.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump had said that there is no point in convening press conferences on the novel coronavirus every day as he is mostly asked "hostile questions" by a section of American media, which he claimed pedal on “fake news” to get high ratings.

Last week, Trump had said at his daily media briefing on Thursday that scientists should explore whether inserting light or disinfectant into the bodies of people infected with the new coronavirus might help them clear the disease.

After his remark, White House had been mulling on shrinking the role of the President and changing the format of the briefing.