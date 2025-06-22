+ 1,046.30
U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Sunday he was calling an emergency meeting of his agency's 35-nation Board of Governors after the United States said it carried out military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.
In light of the urgent situation in Iran, I am convening an emergency meeting of the @IAEAorg Board of Governors for tomorrow.— Rafael Mariano Grossi (@rafaelmgrossi) June 22, 2025
"In light of the urgent situation in Iran, I am convening an emergency meeting of the (International Atomic Energy Agency) Board of Governors for tomorrow," IAEA chief Grossi said on X.
Published on June 22, 2025
