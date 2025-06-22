U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Sunday he was calling an emergency meeting of his agency's 35-nation Board of Governors after the United States said it carried out military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

In light of the urgent situation in Iran, I am convening an emergency meeting of the @IAEAorg Board of Governors for tomorrow. — Rafael Mariano Grossi (@rafaelmgrossi) June 22, 2025

"In light of the urgent situation in Iran, I am convening an emergency meeting of the (International Atomic Energy Agency) Board of Governors for tomorrow," IAEA chief Grossi said on X.

Published on June 22, 2025