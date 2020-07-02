If elected, bolstering ties with ‘natural partner’ India will be high priority: Joe Biden

Unlocking the hidden entrepreneur within homemakers
The Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative gives women entrepreneurship a needed boost
Democratic presidential candidate and former US vice-president Joe Biden has said that if he wins the November elections, strengthening the relationship with India which is America’s “natural partner”, will be a high priority for his administration.
“India needs to be a partner in the region for our safety’s sake and quite frankly for theirs,” he said in response to a question on India-US relationship during a virtual fund raiser event on Wednesday.
At the fund raiser hosted by Chairman and CEO of Beacon Capital Partners Alan Leventhal, the former vice president said that India and the United States were natural partners.
“That partnership, a strategic partnership, is necessary and important in our security,” Biden said when asked by an attendee whether India is critical to the US’ national security.
Referring to his eight years as the vice president, he said, “In our administration, I was proud to play a role more than a decade ago in securing Congressional approval for the US-India Civil Nuclear Agreement, which is a big deal“.
“Helping open the door to great progress in our relationship and strengthening our strategic partnership with India was a high priority in the Obama-Biden administration and will be a high priority if I’m elected president, Biden said.
Both as the vice president and a senator from Delaware, he was a big supporter of India-US relationship.
The Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative gives women entrepreneurship a needed boost
Online videos make learning easier. Can the next big YouTube trend be used in the world of work?
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Solar panels will no longer need human intervention to stay dust-free
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹1,615 crore in the March quarter against the net profit of ₹2,295 crore ...
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510781090 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...