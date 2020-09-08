In new book, British teen climate activist urges peers to ‘Challenge Everything’

BenQ’s launches a Full-HD Home Entertainment projectorin India
The BenQ TH585 supports streaming directly from Amazon Fire Stick
Blue Sandford turned 17 in a police cell. Last year, she began an indefinite school strike. Now, the British environmental activist has written a book for fellow teens who want to act on climate change but do not know where to start.
In “Challenge Everything,” which was published in Europe and North America on Tuesday, Sandford explains how the failure of governments to heed warnings from climate scientists prompted her to join civil disobedience movement Extinction Rebellion, which launched fresh protests in Britain last week.
Sandford, who was arrested for blocking a road in London’s Trafalgar Square at previous demonstrations in October, uses the book to lay out a vision of a sustainable society rooted in a sense of community and connection with nature.
“We can’t all just go and get arrested and that be the end of the story,” said Sandford, 17, who was arrested again at the end of August in Parliament Square, a focus of the latest protests.
“I think we need to start from a place of science and empiricism and figure out the truth about the climate and ecological crisis, and then act.”
Having spent much of her life living with her family on an off-grid farm on an Inner Hebrides island off the coast of Scotland, Sandford attended school in London.
She chose to leave formal education in June last year in solidarity with a wave of Friday afternoon school strikes inspired by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.
Sandford has since joined protests to try to stop woodland outside London, where she played as child, being felled for a planned high-speed rail link known as HS2.
“I don’t really want to be a climate-change activist,” Sandford told Reuters television. “I feel like I’ve sort of been forced into it because nothing else is working.”
The BenQ TH585 supports streaming directly from Amazon Fire Stick
1. Being a fitness enthusiast, I believe, ‘Health is wealth’. A healthy body is where the healthy mind stays, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
Easy to hold, snazzy back, and OK in the performance and camera departments
Unlike other accident insurance policies, Shagun can be bought for anyone — family members, extended family ...
September futures breached ₹3,000, turning the outlook negative
If businesses leave price risks unattended, costs will shoot up and may derail profits
The global copper market could be on the cusp of a historic supply squeeze as Chinese demand runs red hot and ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...