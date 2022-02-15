India advises nationals, especially students, to leave Ukraine temporarily

India has asked its nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, to consider leaving the country as tensions over a possible Russian invasion of the country continued to build.

“In view of the uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily, Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine,” per an advisory issued by the Embassy of India in Ukraine on Tuesday.

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine is continuing to function, the advisory said, adding that Indian nationals should keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in the country so that they could be reached if required.

Troops mobilisation

Russia is reported to have amassed over 1,00,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders, leading to fears that it may be planning an invasion of the country. Russian President Vladimir Putin has justified the action, although denying an intention to invade, on the ground that growing closeness of Ukraine with Western powers and an expansion of the NATO posed a security threat to his country.

Leaders in European countries and US have been in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin warning him against an attack and attempting to resolve the situation.