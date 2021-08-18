India believes that climate actions must be nationally determined: Bhupender Yadav

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupendra Yadav, on Wednesday reiterated that India extends its full support to the UK for a successful conduct of climate summit COP26 (Conference of Parties) which is to be held in Glasgow this November, an official statement said.
“India believes that climate actions must be nationally determined and strongly advocates that the differentiation and operationalisation of flexibility provided in the UNFCCC (UN Framework Convention on Climate Change) and the Paris Agreement for developing countries should be at the core of decision-making,” the minister said, reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on climate justice.
India is leading several global initiatives such as the Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT), Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), and International Solar Alliance (ISA) for tackling the climate change, he added.
The visiting COP26 President Alok Sharma, who held a meeting with Yadav, sought the support of India on the COP26 initiatives launched by the UK and for a successful conduct of COP at Glasgow, and acknowledged India’s leadership role.
